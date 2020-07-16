National

Victorians don masks to halt virus spread

By AAP Newswire

People wear protective masks in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Face masks look set to become the norm in Victoria amid fears of tighter restrictions and warnings of further coronavirus deaths.

Another life was lost in the state on Wednesday while 238 new cases were recorded, making it the 10th day in a row the state has recorded a triple-digit increase.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said this trend will continue, claiming two or three deaths could happen in a week when numbers of new cases are so high.

There are 1931 active cases in Victoria, with a total of 4448 cases since the pandemic began.

Professor Sutton said the task of reducing community transmission won't be easy, noting that making masks mandatory was an option.

Last Friday, health authorities in Victoria encouraged people in locked-down metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to wear face masks when social distancing wasn't possible.

Since then, mandatory use of face masks was imposed on health workers at aged care facilities and home care providers across Victoria's locked-down areas.

Victoria Police on Wednesday recommended its officers wear masks within their stations, including where no contact with the public occurs.

Victorians will also be expected to wear masks in the state's courts, where disposable masks will be available at entrances before security checks.

In spite of the stern messages sent out by different authorities, some Victorians are still not heeding the warnings.

There have been 546 fines issued since the stay-at-home directives were reintroduced throughout metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

Some of the fines issued include a party of 34 people at a short-term rental in Docklands, two men playing Pokemon Go and a man refusing to leave a KFC restaurant.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Begg and Rawiller to team up at Flemington

Trainer Grahame Begg has booked apprentice Campbell Rawiller for two rides at Flemington including Beauty Bolt in the Rising Stars Series Final.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sweet Thomas after Flemington Cup 1849 win

A lack of suitable staying races in Sydney for Sweet Thomas has forced his trainer Matthew Smith to look to Melbourne and the Flemington Cup 1849.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Apprentice Tom Sherry to make metro debut

Apprentice Tom Sherry, who has ridden 93 winners in NSW this season, is set to make his Sydney metropolitan debut at the Randwick Kensington track meeting.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire