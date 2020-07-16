Melbourne man accused of murdering wife

The estranged husband of a Melbourne woman has faced court accused of her murder.

Zoran Pandilovski was charged with murder over his wife's death at her Mill Park home on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old is also charged with reckless conduct endangering life over a car crash at Mt Cottrell later that day, 50km away from the alleged crime scene.

Two people were injured and taken to hospital as a result of the crash.

The alleged killer was living with his mother and brother in Epping and they supported him in court.

Pandilovski has "serious" mental health issues including depression and anxiety, his lawyer Elizabeth McKinnon told the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He is expected to face court in November.

Police found Elaine Pandilovski's body during a welfare check at her home on Tuesday evening.