Man charged with murder of Melbourne woman

By AAP Newswire

Police car outside a Melbourne home. - AAP

A man will face court charged with murder after the body of a woman described as a beautiful angel was found dead in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

The 45-year-old was charged on Wednesday evening and will face the Melbourne's Magistrates Court on Thursday, accused of killing Elaine Pandilovski.

The man was arrested after police found Ms Pandilovski's body during a welfare check at her home on Hawkes Drive at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Ms Pandilovski's aunt, Mary Yoannidis, shared her grief at the loss of her niece on social media.

"Your life was taken from us and we couldn't help ... I love you always, life will never be the same, our hearts will never be the same."

"Rest In Peace my beautiful Angel."

