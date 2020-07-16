National

Virus outbreaks in aged care and hospital

By AAP Newswire

Police and ADF at a vehicle checkpoint in Victoria. - AAP

Health authorities are gravely concerned about coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, while several staff at a children's hospital have also been infected.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd is watching Victorian case numbers rise each day but says the increase is not too dramatic.

Professor Kidd is also keeping a close eye on the number of people admitted to hospital, particularly those in intensive care.

"And of course we are gravely concerned about the number of residential aged care facilities where we have seen cases of COVID-19," he told the ABC on Thursday.

Eight Victorian aged care facilities have residents with coronavirus, while a further 24 nursing homes have staff infected.

Experts are also investigating how a handful of staff at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne contracted coronavirus.

"I don't know whether the source of infection has been out in the community or related to the hospital," Professor Kidd said.

Victorians are bracing for harsher lockdowns after the state recorded yet another day of triple-figure infections.

Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton has not ruled out a move to stage four restrictions which could see more businesses forced to close and further limits on travel.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says avoiding such restrictions should be the fundamental goal in Victoria and the rest of the country.

"All of these people are doing it tough as it is already," Mr Hunt said.

"Higher levels of lockdown would mean even greater hardship for individuals, mental health, social isolation, the elderly who'll be isolated."

In NSW, there are now 34 cases linked to a pub in southwestern Sydney, prompting tighter restrictions at licensed venues.

NSW Health confirmed the "patient zero" of the cluster linked to the Crossroads Hotel was a Melbourne freight company employee who attended the Casula pub for a work party on July 3.

Professor Kidd is waiting to see how large the coronavirus cluster becomes.

"It depends on individuals' behaviour and on the number of people that an infected person has come into close contact with," he said.

"It depends on whether people have been maintaining the physical distancing which we continue to recommend for everybody and the hand hygiene and the other measures.

"Most importantly, though, anybody who was at that hotel, with the slightest symptoms, they must arrange to be tested."

The Northern Territory has declared the entire area of greater Sydney a hotspot in relation to travel restrictions, while Queensland has singled out Campbelltown and Liverpool.

Returned overseas travellers have left Western Australia with its biggest active caseload in five weeks, with all 29 people in hotel quarantine.

