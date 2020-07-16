PM encourages Australians to stay positive

Scott Morrison concedes Australia faces a difficult fight against coronavirus as unemployment continues to climb and the national death toll reaches 113.

The prime minister is injecting $500 million into a new $2 billion skills program and encouraging people to stay positive.

"Australians are incredibly resilient and even as we go through these difficult times, let's lift our heads and keep looking forward," he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

Two men in their 80s died in Victoria overnight as the state recorded 317 more cases in the past 24 hours - the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

There are 109 people hospitalised in Victoria including 29 in intensive care.

Mr Morrison said the Victorian outbreak was a big setback to economic recovery, but he was encouraged by what he was hearing out of NSW.

NSW recorded 10 new cases on Thursday including three more people linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster in southwest Sydney.

Health authorities are gravely concerned about coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, while several staff at a children's hospital have also been infected.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd is watching Victorian case numbers rise each day but says the increase is not too dramatic.

Professor Kidd is also keeping a close eye on the number of people admitted to hospital, particularly those in intensive care.

"And of course we are gravely concerned about the number of residential aged care facilities where we have seen cases of COVID-19," he told the ABC.

Eight Victorian aged care facilities have residents with coronavirus, while a further 24 nursing homes have staff infected.

Experts are also investigating how a handful of staff at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne contracted the virus.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has talked down the prospect of moving to even harsher lockdown rules.

Melburnians are only one week into six-week stay-at-home restrictions.

"It's well too early for us to be moving to a whole new stage," he told reporters in Melbourne.

In NSW, there are now 37 cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel, prompting tighter restrictions at licensed venues.

The "patient zero" of the cluster was a Melbourne freight company employee who attended the Casula pub on July 3.

Professor Kidd is waiting to see how large the coronavirus contagion becomes.

"It depends on individuals' behaviour and on the number of people that an infected person has come into close contact with," he said.

"It depends on whether people have been maintaining the physical distancing which we continue to recommend for everybody and the hand hygiene and the other measures.

"Most importantly, though, anybody who was at that hotel, with the slightest symptoms, they must arrange to be tested."

The Northern Territory has declared the entire area of greater Sydney a hotspot in relation to travel restrictions, while Queensland has singled out the NSW cities of Campbelltown and Liverpool.

Returned overseas travellers have left Western Australia with its biggest active caseload in five weeks, with all 29 people in hotel quarantine.