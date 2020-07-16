Hardship warning on tighter Vic lockdowns

Victorians are being warned further lockdowns would be devastating as the state grapples with coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes across Melbourne.

Eight Victorian aged care facilities have residents with coronavirus, while a further 24 nursing homes have staff infected.

Victoria recorded 238 new cases on Wednesday and the death of a woman in her 90s lifted the state's toll to 27.

More than a quarter of people hospitalised in Victoria with the virus are in intensive care, with dozens needing ventilators.

Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton has not ruled out a move to stage four restrictions which could see more businesses forced to close and further limits on travel.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says avoiding such restrictions should be the fundamental goal in Victoria and the rest of the country.

"Our goal as a country, and whether it's as a Victorian or a Melburnian, is to avoid having to go to higher levels of lockdown," Mr Hunt said.

"We know this level has enormous human and economic consequences, whether it's a single parent in a small flat with young kids, whether it's a worker who's been stood down from a particular form of hospitality ... the owner of a beautician salon.

"All of these people are doing it tough as it is already. Higher levels of lockdown would mean even greater hardship for individuals, mental health, social isolation, the elderly who'll be isolated."

There are 1931 active cases in Victoria, with a total of 4448 cases since the pandemic began.

In NSW, there are now 34 cases linked to a pub in southwest Sydney, prompting tighter restrictions at licensed venues.

NSW Health confirmed the "patient zero" of the cluster linked to the Crossroads Hotel was a Melbourne freight company employee who attended the Casula pub for a work party on July 3.

The Northern Territory has declared the entire area of greater Sydney a hotspot in relation to travel restrictions, while Queensland has singled out Campbelltown and Liverpool.

Returned overseas travellers have left Western Australia with its biggest active caseload in five weeks, with all 29 people in hotel quarantine.