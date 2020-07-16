National

Qld moves to imprison virus rule breakers

By AAP Newswire

QLD BORDERS REOPENING - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland will move to imprison anyone caught breaking rules to prevent COVID-19 flare-ups as new cases surge in Victoria.

Terms of up to six months behind bars will be introduced to state parliament on Thursday under a legislative amendment designed to act as a deterrent.

Fines for individuals have not been enough to stop them from testing the public health directions issued by chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young.

Results for a group of 19 people who were tested after attending the Crossroads Hotels in southwestern Sydney have all come back negative for the virus.

The cities of Campbelltown and Liverpool have now been added to Queensland's list of hotspots, along with Victoria where hundreds of new cases are being confirmed each day.

Queensland Council for Civil Liberties has called on the government to release the draft bill and allow it to be debated publicly before it is presented to the house.

QCLC vice-president Terry Gorman wrote to the health minister on Wednesday requesting the government consult the Queensland Law Society or the Bar Association first.

"The proposed further COVID-19 legislation containing prison terms of up to 6 months represents a significant increase in penalties and in that regard the proposed legislation should have been the subject of public consultation," he wrote.

"There has been no consultation with this Council and so far as I am aware no consultation with other stakeholders such as the Queensland Law Society or the Bar Association."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Begg and Rawiller to team up at Flemington

Trainer Grahame Begg has booked apprentice Campbell Rawiller for two rides at Flemington including Beauty Bolt in the Rising Stars Series Final.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sweet Thomas after Flemington Cup 1849 win

A lack of suitable staying races in Sydney for Sweet Thomas has forced his trainer Matthew Smith to look to Melbourne and the Flemington Cup 1849.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Apprentice Tom Sherry to make metro debut

Apprentice Tom Sherry, who has ridden 93 winners in NSW this season, is set to make his Sydney metropolitan debut at the Randwick Kensington track meeting.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire