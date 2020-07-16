NSW pub patrons negative to virus in Qld

National
NSW pub patrons negative to virus in QldBy AAP Newswire
Queensland has so far managed to avoid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to a NSW pub outbreak, as the number of patrons contracting the virus in NSW continues to climb.
Nineteen people approached Queensland officials to be tested for the virus after visiting the Crossroads Hotel in southwestern Sydney between July 3 and 10.
All have returned negative results but will be tested again once they complete their 14 days of isolation.
A popular spot for travellers, NSW Health confirmed the pub's "patient zero" was a Melbourne freight company employee who visisted on July 3 for a work party.
More than 30 people - patrons, staff, close contacts and contacts of contacts - have since caught the virus in NSW as a result.
It comes as NSW desperately tries to get the outbreak under control while Victoria records hundreds of new cases each day.
Queensland has been community transmission-free since May, and authorities are urging anyone who visited the pub to come forward and be tested so it remains that way.
There were no new cases on Thursday, with only four people still sick with the illness.