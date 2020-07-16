National

Bushfires stretched many states’ resources

By AAP Newswire

The length and extreme conditions experienced during the last bushfire season stretched resources in the impacted states and territories, a royal commission has been told.

Emergency services chiefs and deputies from Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania will give evidence at a Royal Commission into National Natural Disasters Arrangements hearing on Thursday.

Australia's unprecedented bushfires stretched the resources of the states and territories, senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said on Wednesday.

"The length and extreme conditions experienced during the 2019-2020 season saw resources in impacted states and territories stretched over what proved to be a long and arduous bushfire season," she said.

The states called on additional capacity from across the nation and overseas, although Ms Hogan-Doran said coronavirus restrictions may impact the assistance that can be provided in the upcoming fire season.

