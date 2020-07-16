National

Human remains found in NSW bushland

By AAP Newswire

Police search for a missing woman near Byron Bay. - AAP



Forensic officers are examining skeletal human remains which were discovered in northern NSW bushland in the search for Thea Liddle.

NSW Police found the remains on Wednesday near Byron Bay but say it is too early to determine whether they belong to Ms Liddle or if they are male or female.

A crime scene has been established and forensic officers are examining the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen in May said Ms Liddle - last seen on October 31 - was known to live a "nomadic and alternative" lifestyle and to frequent the Mooball, Nimbin and Byron Bay areas.

He said it was "highly unusual" for the 42-year-old not to contact her parents, especially over Christmas when she made no contact whatsoever.

