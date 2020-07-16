National

Test results pending on SA virus case

By AAP Newswire

South Australian health officials are waiting on test results to determine if the state has its first new coronavirus case in more than two weeks.

A person with a history of overseas travel has been checked for COVID-19 with initial results proving inconclusive.

A further test has been performed with the results expected on Thursday.

The person is currently in isolation with SA Health saying the first test result may indicate an old infection.

Health Minister Stephen Wade has declined to provide more details of the possible case but says he's not aware of any wider health risks.

"I'm not going to go into clinical details of a case and this one is only a possible case," Mr Wade said.

"Throughout this pandemic, we've had a number of situations where a possible case has emerged and we've waited for clarification.

"This case may or may not be confirmed."

SA has recorded 443 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic but has no active infections.

