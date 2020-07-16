SA has one new COVID-19 case

South Australia has a confirmed new case of coronavirus - it's first in more than two weeks - with a woman recently returned from overseas testing positive for the disease.

Premier Steven Marshall says the woman spent two weeks in quarantine in Victoria where she returned two negative results for COVID-19.

But she has now tested positive upon her arrival in Adelaide.

Mr Marshall says the result is a "low positive" and the woman is not considered infectious.

However, she will spend another two weeks in self-isolation.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Mike Cusack says the woman flew into Adelaide on Sunday night and had done all the right things, presenting for an immediate test.

He said the initial swab showed extremely low levels of the virus, as did a second test which confirmed her infection.

Dr Cusack said the results were an indication the woman was in the "recovery phase" of the disease.

The woman's case takes the total in SA since the start of the pandemic to 444.

SA has also decided to hit anyone who enters the state from Victoria with a $1000 if they fail to get tested within 24 hours.

The new measures will take effect from midnight on Saturday night.