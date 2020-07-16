National

Real jobless rate higher than 7.4 per cent

By AAP Newswire

People outside a Centrelink office. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's jobless rate has reached 7.4 per cent, the highest level in more than two decades, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison concedes the real situation is worse.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data released on Thursday shows 69,300 jobs were lost in June as the official unemployment rate rose from 7.1 to 7.4 per cent.

Senior government figures put the effective rate at more like 13.3 per cent.

"The effective rate of unemployment is likely to be far higher than illustrated in these numbers and the treasurer and I and the employment minister, have not been shy about pointing to that fact," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

The effective rate factors in people working zero hours and those who have dropped out of the workforce.

The ABS figures also show 210,800 jobs were added in June, while underemployment fell 1.4 percentage points to 11.7 per cent.

Mr Morrison said he expected next month's figures to show the impact of Melbourne's second lockdown.

But he talked up the total number of jobs rising as other states and territories opened up.

"I would say to Australians, as difficult as these times are, let's not look down, let's look up. Let's lift our heads," he said.

"Today's employment figures shows there is hope."

CommSec chief economist Craig James said it would be important for the virus to be contained so more workplaces can reopen.

"Understandably, the published unemployment rate may understate the 'true' rate but that is why JobKeeper was devised - to ensure people remain connected to their workplace," he said.

CommSec predicts the jobless rate will peak at about eight per cent.

Capital Economics senior economist Marcel Thieliant believes the peak may have already been reached.

"The rebound in employment in June should overwhelm further increases in the participation rate and we don't expect unemployment to rise any further," he said.

The latest unemployment data comes as the government prepares to reveal the future of JobKeeper wage subsidies and the boosted JobSeeker dole payment next Thursday.

Labor is arguing for JobKeeper to be tapered off gradually, while also better targeting the payment to the most-affected sectors.

Mr Morrison said income support would continue to be necessary beyond the initial six months of coronavirus support programs.

"It will be targeted and demand-driven and go to those most in need," he said.

Lockdowns in Melbourne have dragged consumer confidence back down, with the Westpac-Melbourne Institute survey showing June's gains being wiped out in July.

Consumer sentiment in Melbourne dropped more than 10 per cent, while elsewhere in the country it fell by 4.5 per cent.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton neuroscientist improves the lives of infants around the world

To say Shepparton’s Deanne Thompson is excelling at life would be a gross understatement. Now an associate professor, a senior neuroscientist at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and leader of the neuro-imaging team for the Victorian Infant...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Mobility scooter stolen from 62-year-old Shepparton veteran

A Shepparton army veteran and RSL volunteer has lost her key mode of transportation after her mobility scooter was stolen by “low-lifes” earlier this week. Marcia Glenwright, 62, depends on the Monarch scooter to get around, having suffered pain in...

Charmayne Allison
News

Police appeal for information after woman assaulted in Mooroopna

Police are appealing for public assistance following an assault in Mooroopna last month at a McLennan St fast food outlet.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire