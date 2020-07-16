National

Jobless tipped to rise as more seek work

By AAP Newswire

People outside a Centrelink office. - AAP

1 of 1

Gloomy consumers and an expected further rise in unemployment will set the scene a week out from the government's economic update.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the June labour force figures on Thursday.

Unemployment rose to 7.1 per cent in May but Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has conceded the real rate is above 13 per cent once people working zero hours and those who have dropped out of the workforce are taken into account.

Ahead of the official figures, NAB economists said the labour market had stabilised somewhat since May although the recovery has stalled in recent weeks amid growing coronavirus outbreaks in Melbourne and now Sydney.

They forecast 175,000 more people will be in jobs in June but the unemployment rate will rise further as more people start looking for work.

"Overall we expect the unemployment rate to peak at over eight per cent this year - less than previously expected - but for it to only recover gradually over the next two years, reaching 5.8 per cent at end-2022," the bank's July forward view said.

The return to lockdowns in Melbourne over the past few weeks dragged consumer confidence back down, with the Westpac-Melbourne Institute survey released on Wednesday showing all the gains of June were wiped out in July.

Consumer sentiment in Melbourne dropped more than 10 per cent, while elsewhere in the country it fell by 4.5 points.

Company directors are calling on the government to extend a range of temporary relief measures including a pause on insolvency proceedings and the ability to hold virtual annual general meetings.

Australian Institute of Company Directors head Angus Armour says the effects of the pandemic will linger well beyond the initial six months most measures were scheduled.

He also wants to see a cautious and tapered approach to withdrawing the JobKeeper wage subsidies and other support measures.

Mr Frydenberg will outline the future of JobKeeper and the increased JobSeeker dole payment when he gives an economic update on July 23.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Begg and Rawiller to team up at Flemington

Trainer Grahame Begg has booked apprentice Campbell Rawiller for two rides at Flemington including Beauty Bolt in the Rising Stars Series Final.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sweet Thomas after Flemington Cup 1849 win

A lack of suitable staying races in Sydney for Sweet Thomas has forced his trainer Matthew Smith to look to Melbourne and the Flemington Cup 1849.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Apprentice Tom Sherry to make metro debut

Apprentice Tom Sherry, who has ridden 93 winners in NSW this season, is set to make his Sydney metropolitan debut at the Randwick Kensington track meeting.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire