National

$2b boost to help skill-up job seekers

By AAP Newswire

Skills package - AAP

1 of 1

A $2 billion push to train school leavers and job seekers during the coronavirus pandemic will put the onus on businesses to hire staff.

The federal government will tip $500 million into a scheme dubbed JobTrainer for school leavers and job seekers to complete courses in areas including health care, transport, manufacturing and retail.

It's expected to help 340,000 young people and laid off workers retrain to get jobs in other sectors.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled the program on Thursday alongside a $1.5 billion expansion and extension of wage subsidies for apprentices, but underlined the need for industry to step up.

"Jobs are created by businesses and an economy that is growing. They are not created by training programs," he told reporters in Canberra.

"They are created by businesses opening their doors, employing people and doing better than they are today."

Mr Morrison said it would be upsetting for many Australians struggling to get a job in the industry they had been working in.

"Whatever age you are in our workforce, we know that this is one of the hardest times, if not the hardest time in your life you've experienced out there in the labour market," he said.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash said the government was days away from getting all the states and territories on board.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers raised concerns the program could be "just another marketing exercise".

"If it genuinely supports apprentices and it genuinely keeps people in jobs then Labor will obviously welcome it and support it," he told reporters in Brisbane.

Federal funding will hinge on states signing up to a new vocational education agreement.

States already signed up will start rolling out the scheme by September.

NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, the NT and the ACT have either signed up or are about to.

Mr Morrison is confident Victoria will sign up but said the coronavirus outbreak was dominating the state government's agenda.

The money will make a range of short courses delivered via TAFEs and private providers free for students.

Other courses that lead to qualifications including Certificate III and IV and diplomas will be subsidised.

The new National Skills Commission will identify specific skills shortages to be addressed.

Wage subsidies for apprentices and trainees will be expanded to cover medium-sized businesses with under 200 employees, with the program extended for six months.

Master Builders Australia chief executive Denita Wawn wants more targeted support for the construction industry.

"The building and construction industry trains more apprentices and provides more full-time jobs than any other sector in the economy," she said.

The initial program covered half of an apprentice's wage for nine months until the end of September.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Scrapbooking still in style

We may well live in the age of digital storage but an old-fashioned method of preserving precious memories has never really gone out of style. Scrapbooking allows craft lovers to take their favourite photos and transform them into colourful and...

Sharon Wright
Lifestyle

Barbara Jean’s - Shepparton’s hidden gem

Hidden in Broomfield St in the middle of Shepparton’s industrial area you will find a real gem. Walking through the doors of the original Shepparton Bakery you will now find Barbara Jean’s Crafts, Gifts, Wool and Cake Decorating Supplies. The...

Morgan Dyer
Lifestyle

Guide to a family day out in Kyabram

Just a half-hour drive down the road from Shepparton, the town of Kyabram awaits you and your family.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire