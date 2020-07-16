National

Australians smoking less, doing more drugs

By AAP Newswire

Australia Tobacco - AAP

1 of 1

Australians are smoking less, taking more drugs and drinking about the same amount of alcohol as they were three years ago.

Residents of regional and remote towns smoke and drink more than people in big cities, new health data shows.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has surveyed more than 22,000 Australians aged 14 and over.

Use of cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, hallucinogens and inhalants all climbed between 2016 and 2019.

Cannabis remains Australia's most popular controlled substance, with more than one-in-three users getting high at least once a week.

Cocaine use is becoming more frequent, with about one-in-six users snorting lines at least once a month, up from about one-in-10 in 2016.

Richer Australians were more likely to use party drugs like cocaine or ecstasy, while poorer Australians used more opioids.

One-in-six Australians used drugs in the last 12 months.

The use of methamphetamines, like ice, remained stable over the three years.

Younger Australians were avoiding cigarettes more, but old habits died hard for people over 40.

Rollies were also more popular than tailored cigarettes.

Alcohol remains Australia's drug of choice and people continue to drink dangerous amounts.

But more Australians were giving up grog, with the percentage of people going dry rising from 7.6 per cent in 2016 to 8.9 per cent in 2019.

Latest articles

News

Growth plan for Tatura

Plans for the growth of Tatura are being prepared, with land to the north and east of the township being assessed for residential needs. Greater Shepparton City Council’s Tatura Structure Plan aims to identify open space, stormwater drainage and...

John Lewis
News

Lake vigil goes ahead after anger at stake removal

Indigenous community members and supporters have been angered by an attack on preparations for a Black Lives Matter vigil that had been due to take place in central Shepparton last weekend. Shepparton Region Reconciliation Group convenor Dierdre...

John Lewis
News

Mobility scooter stolen from 62-year-old Shepparton veteran

A Shepparton army veteran and RSL volunteer has lost her key mode of transportation after her mobility scooter was stolen by “low-lifes” earlier this week. Marcia Glenwright, 62, depends on the Monarch scooter to get around, having suffered pain in...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire