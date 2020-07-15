National

Murder charge over Mill Park woman’s death

By AAP Newswire

Police tape across the driveway of a Melbourne home.

A man has been charged with murder after a woman described as a beautiful angel by her grieving family was found dead in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

The 45-year-old man has been charged on Wednesday evening following the discovery of Elaine Pandilovski's body at Mill Park about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Police found Ms Pandilovski's body during a welfare check at her home on Hawkes Drive on Tuesday.

Ms Pandilovski's aunt, Mary Yoannidis, shared her grief on social media.

"My beautiful niece, words can't explain how we are feeling now. Your life was taken from us and we couldn't help ... I love you always, life will never be the same, our hearts will never be the same.

"Rest In Peace my beautiful Angel."

The Epping man has been remanded in custody and will face the Melbourne's Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He had been previously arrested and stayed under guard in hospital while police questioned him.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

