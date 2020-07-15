NSW woman describes son’s fatal shooting

A Sydney woman has told a court of the moment she heard the gunshot which killed her teenage son in an alleged revenge killing.

Abdul Abu-Mahmoud has pleaded not guilty to playing any role in shooting the teenager in the back of the head in the boy's Glenfield home in southwest Sydney.

The 35-year-old is on trial in the NSW Supreme Court over a string of charges including the 15-year-old's murder on Good Friday in 2017.

Abu-Mahmoud has denied any involvement in planning, financing or ordering the hit.

Another man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to kicking down the front door of the family's home and shooting the teen as he slept.

He is scheduled to appear before the courts later this week.

The crown prosecution has alleged Abu-Mahmoud had a bloodthirst after his nephew Adam Abu-Mahmoud was stabbed to death in a street fight in Panania in July 2016.

Joshua Dillon was charged with Adam Abu-Mahmoud's murder, but was found not guilty by a jury in October last year.

It has been alleged Abu-Mahmoud ordered that Mr Dillon's brother be shot as revenge for the death of his own family member.

The court heard on Thursday that Mr Dillon's family received several death threats from various people in the months preceding the shooting and the teenager told his mother he was concerned for his safety the night before he was gunned down.

Rachael Wood on Thursday described to the court the moment she heard the gunshot which killed her son from an opposite room.

After going to bed about 10.30pm the previous night, she was awoken shortly after 6am by a series of loud bangs.

When she exited her bedroom, she saw a man walking up the stairs onto the landing of the two-storey home before he pointed a gun at her.

"He said 'get the f*** back in your room, get the f*** back in your room and shut the f****** door'," Ms Wood told the court.

She said after going back into the home's main bedroom, she placed her 11-month-old on the bed with her husband and told them to stay down.

She immediately rang triple zero but heard a gunshot while on the phone with the operator.

"I remained in the room and held my daughter down and heard (the gunman) run down the stairs and I looked out the window to get a good description before running in to (her son's room)," she said.

Abu-Mahmoud's defence have argued he was not the only one upset about his nephew's death and others had made threats against the Dillon family.

On Wednesday, the court was played audio of one of Joshua Dillon's earlier bail applications during which Abdul Abu-Mahmoud sat in the public gallery.

Abu-Mahmoud can be heard yelling at Dillon: "You have protection, go down to the main (area of the prison) you f****** dog."

Mr Dillon's former partner Kara Gilbert also testified that during a Supreme Court bail application, Abu-Mahmoud and members of his family sat in front of her.

Ms Gilbert said that when Dillon was ordered to remain in custody, Abu-Mahmoud turned to her and said: "You're lucky he didn't get bail. We want him out. He's gone."

Asked if she took the threats seriously, she said: "Yes."

The judge-only trial before Justice Ian Harrison continues.