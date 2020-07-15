National

Human remains discovered near Byron Bay

By AAP Newswire

NSW police search for missing woman in Byron Bay. - AAP

Skeletal human remains have been discovered in northern NSW bushland near Byron Bay in the search for Thea Liddle, who disappeared more than six months ago.

Officers located the remains about 1.20pm on Wednesday but it is too early to determine whether they belong to Ms Liddle or if they are male or female, a NSW police spokeswoman told AAP.

"The scene will be processed by forensic officers which will take a significant amount of time and police are expecting to maintain the crime scene into tomorrow," she said.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen in May said Ms Liddle - last seen on October 31 - was known to live a "nomadic and alternative" lifestyle and to frequent the Mooball, Nimbin and Byron Bay areas.

