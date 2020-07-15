WA’s virus caseload highest in five weeks

National

Western Australia has recorded eight new cases of coronavirus, pushing the state's active caseload to its highest point in five weeks.

The state now has 29 active cases, all linked to overseas travel and hotel quarantine.

WA's Department of Health did not disclose details of the latest cases on Wednesday other than to say they related to returned overseas travellers.

Eleven cases, including a 10-year-old boy, have so far been linked to a flight that arrived in Perth from the UK via Dubai.

The government will begin charging returned travellers for their hotel quarantine from Friday, while the number of international arrivals has been capped at 525 a week.

WA hasn't had any confirmed community transmission since April but the government has introduced further restrictions on people arriving from Victoria and is keeping a close eye on NSW amid concerns about possible outbreaks.

Anyone flying into WA from Victoria is now being immediately tested for COVID-19 and then again on day 11 of their 14-day quarantine period.

The government has also alerted more than 29,000 people who either hold or have applied for a travel exemption that they will need to reapply if they have been to Victoria within the fortnight prior to their planned arrival in WA.

Nurses have expressed concern about crowds attending AFL matches at Optus Stadium from Thursday, with an initial capacity of 30,000.

But Health Minister Roger Cook has said there are no guarantees such a large crowd will pose problems, while urging those who are unwell to stay away.

