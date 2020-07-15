National

Consumer confidence plunges after lockdown

By AAP Newswire

A lone shopper walks through a deserted shopping centre - AAP

1 of 1

The renewed coronavirus lockdown in Melbourne has wiped out a month of gains in consumer confidence.

The latest Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment index shows a 6.1 per cent fall between June and July.

The sharp decline shows just how quickly the public mood can turn, retail analyst Jason Ireland says.

"The headwinds that had lessened up a little bit last month are back," he told AAP on Wednesday.

The survey was taken during the week the Melbourne lockdowns were announced but just before the discovery of a cluster of cases linked to a Sydney pub.

Sentiment plunged by more than 10 per cent in Victoria while across the rest of the country, it dropped on average by 4.5 per cent.

Mr Ireland said that could indicate the size of the hit to confidence from lockdowns.

He anticipates there could be another blow next month, depending on how the Sydney virus outbreak plays out.

"If it results in this just being localised, for instance, then you would expect that we won't have the same sort of hit that the Victorian shutdown has taken to that index," the McGrathNicol partner said.

"What I took away from June was that you had a consumer that was quite motivated - on signs of positivity, they want to come back into the market and spend."

Meanwhile, the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows new housing construction was 12.7 per cent lower in the March quarter than a year ago.

The total value of construction in the first three months of the year was down 1.1 per cent compared with the December quarter and 5.5 per cent on the previous year.

While new home builds plummeted, renovations actually increased by 1.8 per cent on the same time in 2019.

The figures pre-date the government's HomeBuilder scheme, which will give a $25,000 grant to people who sign a building contract for a new house or significant renovation before the end of the year.

Latest articles

News

No new cases locally

As of Wednesday, July 16, no new cases have been reported in both the Moira Shire and Federation Council area. Neither have reported a new case for almost three months. The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria was 4448 (an increase of 238...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Did Woody have ESP?

Call it ESP (extra-sensory perception) or just predictable but way back in 2006 our resident cartoonist (Colin “Woody” Wood) had the current situation of a new bridge crossing for Yarrawonga Mulwala all summed up. For those who may not remember...

Jared Loughnan
News

MPs urge review of bridge closures

A number of local MPs including Member for Albury Justin Clancy have called on the NSW Government to conduct an urgent review of bridge closures along the Victoria-NSW border following an influx of messages from residents whose daily lives have been shattered.

Yarrawonga Chronicle

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire