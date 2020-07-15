National

Trio sentenced over Vic home invasion

By AAP Newswire

Three men have been jailed after breaking into another man's flat in Melbourne and bashing him over an alleged theft.

Panom Myaker, 22, Tommy Vilar, 22, and Ezekial Orani, 22, have been jailed over the February 2019 attack.

They went to their victim's Collingwood home about 8am along with co-accused Rameen Nadiri.

All four had been taking drugs before the assault, Victorian County Court Judge Michael McInerney said on Wednesday.

Nadiri acted as a lookout as Myaker forced a window and climbed into the apartment before he opened the door to the group.

Myaker confronted the victim over the allegedly stolen property and hit him in the head before the other two men joined in the attack.

Nadiri did not take part in the assault.

The victim was left with cuts to his head and arm as well as bruising.

The trio admitted to home invasion and intentionally causing injury.

Myaker was jailed for three-and-a-half years, with a non-parole period of two years and four months. Vilar and Orani were jailed for two-and-a-half-years, but will be eligible for parole after 12 months.

Nadiri is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

