National

High Court appeal over WA body in suitcase

By AAP Newswire

Annabelle Chen - AAP

1 of 1

A bankrupt businessman jailed for murdering his ex-wife, stuffing her body in a suitcase and dumping it in Perth's Swan River is taking his case to the High Court.

Ah Ping Ban was found guilty of murdering 58-year-old Annabelle Chen at her Mosman Park home in 2016 by bashing her with a blunt object and using a scooter with a breadboard attached to move the luggage.

He was sentenced in the WA Supreme Court to life behind bars with a minimum of 20 years.

The former couple's daughter Tiffany Yiting Wan was cleared of murder but convicted of being an accessory and sentenced to four years and 10 months in jail.

She has since walked free from prison on parole.

Ban took his case to the WA Court of Appeal, arguing several grounds including documents regarding Ms Chen's wealthy estate, which showed Wan was the sole beneficiary, not being raised at the trial.

He further argued there was a miscarriage of justice because the trial judge failed to adequately direct the jury that it was open to them to find both of the accused not guilty.

Two judges dismissed his challenge and a third said he would have set aside Ban's conviction and ordered a new trial.

Ban's lawyers this week lodged appeal papers in the High Court.

At the trial, Ban and Wan blamed each other in a defence known as "cut-throat".

Ban claimed Ms Chen was already dead when he arrived in Perth and he only helped dispose of her body at the Fremantle Traffic Bridge.

But Wan said she heard her mother scream and her father later confessed to killing his ex-wife with a cast iron paperweight.

Two fishermen found Ms Chen's body days after she was murdered but her identity remained a mystery for two months until Wan reported her missing.

Latest articles

Foxy and JR

Shepparton News Netball Show: Week 24

It’s the weekend that matters with grand finals taking place across the region. Tyler and Aydin team up to run through all the key match ups

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

MFL Footy Show: Week 24

It will be Tongala v Nathalia on Saturday, with one team emering Murray Football League premiers. Foxy and JR are joined by Tyler ahead of the weekend’s match

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

GVL Footy Show: Week 24

It’s set to be a bumper clash in the Goulburn Valley League, with Kyabram v Echuca facing off in the grand final. Foxy and JR preview the action

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire