High Court appeal over WA body in suitcase

A bankrupt businessman jailed for murdering his ex-wife, stuffing her body in a suitcase and dumping it in Perth's Swan River is taking his case to the High Court.

Ah Ping Ban was found guilty of murdering 58-year-old Annabelle Chen at her Mosman Park home in 2016 by bashing her with a blunt object and using a scooter with a breadboard attached to move the luggage.

He was sentenced in the WA Supreme Court to life behind bars with a minimum of 20 years.

The former couple's daughter Tiffany Yiting Wan was cleared of murder but convicted of being an accessory and sentenced to four years and 10 months in jail.

She has since walked free from prison on parole.

Ban took his case to the WA Court of Appeal, arguing several grounds including documents regarding Ms Chen's wealthy estate, which showed Wan was the sole beneficiary, not being raised at the trial.

He further argued there was a miscarriage of justice because the trial judge failed to adequately direct the jury that it was open to them to find both of the accused not guilty.

Two judges dismissed his challenge and a third said he would have set aside Ban's conviction and ordered a new trial.

Ban's lawyers this week lodged appeal papers in the High Court.

At the trial, Ban and Wan blamed each other in a defence known as "cut-throat".

Ban claimed Ms Chen was already dead when he arrived in Perth and he only helped dispose of her body at the Fremantle Traffic Bridge.

But Wan said she heard her mother scream and her father later confessed to killing his ex-wife with a cast iron paperweight.

Two fishermen found Ms Chen's body days after she was murdered but her identity remained a mystery for two months until Wan reported her missing.