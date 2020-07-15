Extra cash for Kangaroo Island desal plant

The federal government is splashing cash on a desalination plant for South Australia's bushfire-ravaged Kangaroo Island which will improve water security and supply.

The commonwealth's $15 million investment will bring total funding for the project to $47.8 million.

The SA government committed $33 million in June after the recent bushfires when the water supply could not meet the demands of locals and firefighters.

The infrastructure project is expected to create about 500 jobs and will add over $200 million of economic value to the island over 15 years with the work expected to be completed in 2022.

Federal Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the project would help support vital industries and provide long-term social and economic recovery.

"Early in the recovery journey, we knew that the best way to support local recovery would be to align our funding to local and regional recovery planning and priorities," he said.

"By partnering with states we are maximising the amount of funding available to the most severely affected communities."

Deputy Premier Vickie Chapman, who has property on the island, said the funding was critical for its future.

She said secure water supply would allow the region's food production to increase and ensure the growth of the tourism sector.

SA Water Minister David Speirs said that Kangaroo Islanders had been wanting improved water infrastructure for a long time.

"Engagement with the local community over the past three years has made it clear greater capacity generated by this plant is needed to improve drinking water security and provide better water infrastructure to support the local tourism and agriculture industries," Mr Speirs said.

Kangaroo Island attracts more than 140,000 tourists each year.

Damage to the Middle River treatment plant sustained during last summer's bushfires meant customers were forced to rely on water transferred from Penneshaw and the mainland.

More than 200,000 hectares of scrub and farmland were burnt and two people died.