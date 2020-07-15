National

Qld bomb hoax ‘deserves’ eight years jail

By AAP Newswire

A Gold Coast man who admitted to staging a bomb hoax at Brisbane's International Airport should be sentenced to eight years in jail, a court has heard.

Gamal Elsaied Elboushi, 51, is yet to be sentenced after pleading guilty in March to the 2019 bomb hoax, a weapons offence, stealing and assaulting police.

Elboushi smuggled a knife and fake bomb into the airport's passenger terminal inside his suitcase.

He told Australian Federal Police the bomb contained C4 and threatened to set it off.

He also threatened to stab himself to death.

The incident ended when Elboushi was shot with non-lethal bean bag rounds.

The Brisbane District Court on Wednesday heard the Crown would ask for Elboushi to be handed an eight-year jail sentence and be required to serve at least half.

Elboushi has been remanded in custody to appear in court on July 29.

