Small business key to diversifying exports

By AAP Newswire

The Wiggens Island Coal Export Terminal - AAP

Small businesses are key to broadening Australia's exports, a parliamentary inquiry has been told.

ECA Edge executive director Arnold Jorge said the nation didn't have a diverse export portfolio, with most products going to China.

Australia's exports could be classified as "rocks and crops", he added.

Mr Jorge, who heads the Export Council of Australia initiative, said the coronavirus pandemic showed the need to diversify and manage risks in order to reduce volatility.

"If we are to see any meaningful change to Australia's export profile, we believe it will have to be through the efforts of SME exporters and this will have positive spillovers to the broad economy," he said on Wednesday.

"At this particularly challenging time, entrepreneurship, start ups and small business growth will be crucial to building livelihoods and creating jobs."

He urged the government to broaden any extension to the wage subsidy program JobKeeper to include manufacturing and professional services exporters.

Small and medium enterprises should get more support to help reduce costs for finding new markets and supply chains, Mr Jorge said.

