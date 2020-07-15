National

Funds to aid SA disaster resilience

By AAP Newswire

Smoke rises from burning hay bales on Kangaroo Island - AAP

With natural disasters "becoming the new normal", South Australian agencies, local councils and businesses are being urged to find ways to reduce risk and increase community resilience.

A $16.7 million scheme, jointly funded by the state and federal governments, has been unveiled to fund projects that limit the exposure and vulnerability to bushfires and other natural hazards.

The five-year fund will be used to support disaster risk reduction activities aligned to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Framework.

Federal Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said building resistance and reducing risk was not something the government could do alone.

"We need everyone in the community to get involved," Mr Littleproud said.

"As recent devastating bushfires and COVID-19 have shown, disasters have become the new normal in Australia.

"We'll never be able to eradicate disasters, but by working together we can ensure we take action to address the causes of disaster risk, strengthen resilience and enable communities to better withstand, adapt to and recover from such events."

