NSW pub patrons cleared of virus in Qld

Most patrons who visited a NSW pub at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak have since tested negative to the virus in Queensland.

Eighteen people approached Queensland officials to be tested after visiting the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, in southwestern Sydney, between July 3 and 10.

Fourteen people have been cleared, but the results of the remaining four tests are still pending.

The pub has been linked to 30 new cases in NSW, with authorities suspecting an infectious traveller from Victoria sparked the flare-up.

It comes as NSW desperately tries to get the outbreak under control while Victoria records hundreds of new cases each day.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles says he believes it is "highly likely" there are more people in Queensland who attended the popular pub, but are yet to come forward.

He says it is vital they do, to ensure the state remains community transmission free.

"We have had no cases of community transfer since May and we want to keep it that way," the premier told parliament on Wednesday.

There were no new cases on Wednesday, with only four people still with the illness.