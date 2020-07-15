Missing Sydney surfer found safe on shore

National
Missing Sydney surfer found safe on shoreBy AAP Newswire
The search for a surfer who appeared to get into trouble at a Sydney beach has wrapped up after he was found safe and sound on shore.
Police were called to east Sydney's Coogee Beach just after 5pm on Tuesday and told a man on a long blue surfboard appeared to have been struggling in large, powerful conditions about 200m offshore.
Officers found no sign of the man during a search of the beach, and two other surfers who were seen near the man did not see where he went.
The search resumed on Wednesday but was called off after a 31-year-old man contacted police and identified himself as the "missing" surfer.
He told police he'd made his way to shore and knew nothing of the search.