NSW pub virus cluster’s Vic link confirmed

A COVID-19 cluster from a pub in Sydney's southwest continues to grow, with genomic testing indicating the virus strain emanated from Victoria.

Of the 30 cases linked so far to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, 14 are people who attended the pub.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro on Wednesday confirmed genomic testing of the virus circulating in Casula found links to a strain from Victoria, where hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are being reported each day.

"It's not a virus which has been transmitted through the community because something has occurred here," Mr Barilaro told the Seven Network.

"There is no question the virus has come from Victoria. We don't know where that's seeded, we have been doing the contact tracing."

Both Mr Barilaro and Premier Gladys Berejiklian have this week said localised or statewide lockdowns were undesirable and options of last resort in NSW.

The intensive care capacity in NSW hospitals had almost quadrupled since the early stages of the pandemic, which has killed 51 people in the state to date.

"What we need to do is find a way in which we can coexist with the virus," Ms Berejiklian told ABC TV on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile a southwest Sydney pizza restaurant is closing for three days for deep cleaning after a customer tested positive for COVID-19.

Mancini's Original Woodfired Pizza at Belfield said NSW Health had deemed the case a low risk to staff as the male customer was there for about an hour last Friday and stayed within his group.

NSW Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, with 10 linked to the Crossroads Hotel.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant also said seven additional cases had between 3pm on Monday and midday on Tuesday been confirmed - all linked to the Casula pub.

In a statement later on Tuesday NSW Health said two further cases had been confirmed, both in men in their 20s at the Planet Fitness gym in Casula.

The department is urging anyone who visited the gym between July 4 and 10 to self-isolate and come forward for testing.

Police are working with Liquor and Gaming to investigate if Crossroads Hotel breached any guidelines. All patrons of the hotel from July 3 to 10 must self-isolate and are being urged to get tested.

One of the cases linked to the hotel is a person who visited the Prestons Lodge Advantaged Care nursing home, which has been placed into lockdown.

Two other southwest Sydney venues - the Macarthur Tavern in Campbelltown and Wests Leagues Club in Macarthur - on Wednesday also confirmed they hosted a patron who has tested positive to COVID-19.

A staff member at Woolworths in Bowral in the NSW Southern Highlands has also tested positive for the virus, the supermarket giant said in a statement on Wednesday, and the store underwent deep cleaning on Tuesday night.

The staff member worked at the store on July 12 and was asymptomatic at the time.

Another case worked at the Kmart store in Casula Mall on July 10.

Dr Chant said other venues across Sydney may have been exposed to the virus between June 27 and July 10 after visits from people linked to the outbreak.

Ms Berejiklian also on Tuesday announced a tightening of restrictions for pubs and hotels, including a cap of 300 patrons and mandatory sign-ins. Those restrictions will come into effect from Friday.