Cases linked to NSW pub cluster hit 30

A COVID-19 cluster from a pub in Sydney's southwest continues to grow with the number of cases linked to the venue reaching 30.

Of these cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, 14 are people who attended the pub.

While the source of the outbreak has yet to be identified, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the investigation demonstrates there is no doubt the Victorian outbreak has affected NSW.

Ms Berejiklian said lockdown "is an option we don't want to take in NSW".

"We want to be in a position ... where all of us are doing the right thing," she told ABC news on Tuesday evening.

"What we need to do is find a way in which we can coexist with the virus."

Meanwhile a southwest Sydney pizza restaurant is closing for three days for deep cleaning after a customer who ate there last Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

Mancini's Original Woodfired Pizza at Belfield said NSW Health had deemed the case a low risk to staff as the male customer was there for just an hour and stayed within his group.

"We have given NSW Health our contacts for the night and they have all been notified and told to watch for symptoms including our staff," the restaurant posted on Facebook on Tuesday night.

NSW recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday with two in hotel quarantine, one a contact of a returned traveller and 10 linked to the Crossroads Hotel.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant on Tuesday said since 3pm on Monday seven additional cases had been confirmed - all linked to the Casula pub. Another case is under investigation.

In a statement later on Tuesday NSW Health said two further cases had been confirmed.

The department is urging anyone who visited the Planet Fitness gym in Casula between July 4 and 10 to immediately self-isolate and come forward for testing following the confirmation on Tuesday.

Both men, aged in their 20s, came forward for testing after it was established a case from the Crossroads Hotel visited the gym.

Police are working with Liquor and Gaming to investigate if the hotel breached any guidelines.

All patrons of the hotel from July 3 to 10 must self-isolate and are being urged to get tested.

One of the cases linked to the hotel is a person who visited the Prestons Lodge Advantaged Care nursing home which has been placed into lockdown.

Another case worked at the Kmart store in Casula Mall on July 10. The employee and all of his coworkers are self-isolating.

Dr Chant said other venues across Sydney may have been exposed to the virus between June 27 and July 10 after visits from people linked to the outbreak.

Ms Berejiklian also announced a tightening of restrictions for pubs and hotels in response to the Casula outbreak, to come into effect on Friday.