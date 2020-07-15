Vic sees 238 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Victoria has recorded 238 new cases of coronavirus and another death.

Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed a woman in her 90s died overnight, bringing the number of Victorians killed by the virus to 27. The national toll is now 111.

There are 1931 active cases across the state, with 105 people in hospital, an increase of 20 since Tuesday. Of those, 27 are in intensive care.

"These hospitalisation numbers are of great concern to us," Mr Andrews said.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned there will be more deaths from the current wave of coronavirus hitting the state.

"When we have 238 cases every day, we are looking at two to three deaths in a week's time, so we have to have these numbers decrease," he said.

More cases have been linked to aged care facilities, including nine at Embracia Aged Care in Moonee Valley and two at St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner.

The cluster at the JBS Abbatoir in Brooklyn has grown from five on Sunday to 21 on Wednesday.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said police have checked thousands of homes, businesses and public places since the state returned to stage three lockdown last week and fined 351 people for breaking rules.

"The reasons for leaving your premises are well known. I can say that they don't include playing Pokemon," Mr Nugent said, noting a group was fined for playing the popular game in their car last week.

A man was also fined for refusing to leave a KFC restaurant, days after 16 people were caught by police eating KFC at a party in Dandenong.

"Clearly KFC is popular during the lockdown," Mr Nugent said.

Forty fines have also been issued to people visiting massage parlours and brothels while parties and social gatherings also remain a concern.

More than 150 fines have also been handed out at vehicle checkpoints across Melbourne, with 85,000 cars checked.

"The most common reason is going to visit family and friends or associate for overnight stays," Mr Nugent said.

The premier said if people do not follow the rules, restrictions could tighten.

"We will have to move to additional restrictions being put in place and we will have to prolong the period that the restrictions were put in place," Mr Andrews said.

Prof Sutton quashed rumours the state will imminently be heading into stage four lockdown.

"Any consideration about what stage four might look like if it were to be in place is again to be based on the epidemiology," he said.