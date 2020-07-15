National

Call to support rural youth mental health

By AAP Newswire

People in silhouette walk along foreshore. - AAP

1 of 1

Young people in remote areas of Australia lack the resources to take care of their mental health, a new report says.

Rural youngsters have limited access to mental health services, according to the Fit for Purpose report by youth mental health organisation Orygen, while many are experiencing events such as droughts and bushfires,

Evidence from health organisations including the Royal Flying Doctor Service suggested demand for mental health services had increased in these areas, the report said.

But fear of being stigmatised is another barrier preventing young people in regional areas from reaching out for help.

Rose, a young person from the city of Busselton in Western Australia, said there can be little or no knowledge of the available services.

"The stigma of ill mental health often seems heavier in rural and remote areas, making taking those first steps towards help even harder," she said.

The report noted that GPs, nurse practitioners and Indigenous health workers needed better support in providing care to young people.

"For many young people in rural and remote Australia primary health professionals such as GPs are the only health providers they have access to," Orygen executive director Professor Patrick McGorry said.

Latest articles

National

More aged care staff could soon wear masks

Aged care staff across Melbourne have been ordered to wear surgical masks as coronavirus infection numbers rise and the direction could be applied more broadly.

AAP Newswire
National

Fears for Syd surfer missing in big swell

Sydney police are looking for a surfer who appeared to get into difficulty in powerful conditions at an eastern suburbs beach.

AAP Newswire
National

Cases linked to NSW pub cluster hit 30

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to a hotel in Sydney’s southwest has reached 30, prompting tighter restrictions on pubs and hotels.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire