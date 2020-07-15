National

Health workers get more protective masks

By AAP Newswire

QLD BORDERS - AAP

1 of 1

An extra five million face masks will be given to health workers, aged care staff and pharmacists as the number of coronavirus cases in Australia tops 10,000.

The outbreak in Victoria continues to climb, with 270 new cases recorded on Tuesday.

Another two people died in the state, bringing the national toll to 110.

Health authorities are concerned that more than a quarter of people who have been hospitalised with the virus are in intensive care, with 21 needing ventilation in Victoria.

"Clearly if we continue to see community transmission we will see more older people, more people who are at serious risk if they contract COVID-19, being hospitalised," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd told reporters.

He said all aged and home care workers in Victoria should wear surgical masks while at work.

Melburnians have previously been advised they should wear face masks outside of their homes if they are in situations where social distancing is not possible, such as on public transport or busy supermarkets.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who lives in Sydney, said he was wearing a mask when in a "crowded situation" but was mostly avoiding crowds.

In NSW, there are now 28 cases linked to a pub in southwest Sydney, prompting the restrictions on gatherings at licensed venues to be tightened again.

Pubs will be allowed a maximum of 300 guests and group bookings will be capped at 10 people.

Venues will also be required to record contact details of every patron, rather than just the person who made the booking.

Anyone who attended the Crossroads Hotels in Casula between July 3 and 10 must get tested for coronavirus and self-isolate for 14 days even if the test is negative.

Queensland has added NSW cities of Campbelltown and Liverpool to its list of coronavirus hotspots, meaning anyone from there must spend 14 days in hotel quarantine if they want to enter the northern state.

It also wants to beef up the penalties for people caught flouting public health orders, with legislation put to the Queensland parliament to impose $4000 on-the-spot fines or six months behind bars.

Latest articles

National

Fears for Syd surfer missing in big swell

Sydney police are looking for a surfer who appeared to get into difficulty in powerful conditions at an eastern suburbs beach.

AAP Newswire
National

More aged care staff could soon wear masks

Aged care staff across Melbourne have been ordered to wear surgical masks as coronavirus infection numbers rise and the direction could be applied more broadly.

AAP Newswire
National

Cases linked to NSW pub cluster hit 30

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to a hotel in Sydney’s southwest has reached 30, prompting tighter restrictions on pubs and hotels.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire