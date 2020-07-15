National

Accused Vic widow killer seeks bail

By AAP Newswire

A Melbourne woman facing a fifth murder trial over the same alleged killing of a widower is seeking her freedom.

Katia Pyliotis is expected to apply for bail in Victoria's Supreme Court on Wednesday.

She's in custody over the 2005 death of elderly widower Elia Abdelmessih, whose bludgeoned body was found alongside a tin of mangoes and a Virgin Mary statue.

Pyliotis' conviction for the murder was quashed by the Court of Appeal last month after they found she had not been given a fair trial.

Three earlier trials collapsed before completion.

Jury trials in Victoria's Supreme courts had been expected to resume three at a time on July 20 after coronavirus-related cancellations.

But a fresh lockdown for metropolitan Melbourne has forced courts to reconsider their plans.

