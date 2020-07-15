National

Pandemic could impact bushfires assistance

The coronavirus pandemic may affect the assistance international and interstate personnel can provide during the upcoming bushfire season, the natural disasters royal commission has been told.

Senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC says a very real consideration is that the COVID-19 pandemic may be ongoing during the 2020-2021 bushfire season and possibly even beyond that.

"This may well impact the assistance able to be provided by international and interstate deployments of personnel and assets," she said on Wednesday.

Commissioners from all states and territories' emergency services agencies will give evidence at a Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements hearing over the next three days.

They will be questioned about how the pandemic is being taken into account in preparing for the upcoming bushfire season.

The states and territories affected by Australia's unprecedented 2019-2020 bushfires received help from interstate as well as about 900 international personnel, mainly from New Zealand, Canada and the US.

"The length and extreme conditions experienced during the 2019-2020 season saw resources in impacted states and territories stretched over what proved to be a long and arduous bushfire season," Ms Hogan-Doran said.

"Fortunately, states and territories were able to call on additional capability from across the nation and overseas."

Former NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, who now heads up the state's lead disaster management agency Resilience NSW, will appear before the inquiry on Wednesday.

Current RFS commissioner Rob Rogers and the state emergency operations controller, deputy police commissioner Gary Worboys, will also give evidence.

In NSW 50 local government areas were affected by the bushfires, which burnt 5.5 million hectares and destroyed 2476 houses, 284 facilities and 5559 outbuildings.

ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan and the ACT RFS acting chief officer Rohan Scott are also appearing on Wednesday.

The Orroral Valley bushfire burnt almost 88,000 hectares in the ACT, including more than 80 per cent of the Namadgi National Park.

