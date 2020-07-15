NSW fire season ‘unprecedented’: inquiry

No one could have predicted the scale of the bushfires that spread across NSW to an extent never experienced before, the man who led the state's response to its devastating blazes says.

Former NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has described the 2019-20 bushfire season as extraordinary and unprecedented in terms of weather, fire behaviour and the widespread damage, destruction and tragedy.

"We saw an area burnt across NSW like we haven't seen before particularly across the forested areas," Mr Fitzsimmons told the natural disasters royal commission on Wednesday.

"We saw a protracted nature of the fire season without any meaningful interruption from weather."

Mr Fitzsimmons, who now heads up the state's lead disaster management agency Resilience NSW, said traditionally there would be some reprieve in the weather, but that did not happen last season.

He noted the outlook for the 2019-20 season had been almost identical to that for 2018-19 in terms of where above normal fire activity was expected.

"Obviously the indications were for above normal, but no one had the capacity to forecast and predict the extent and the scale to which weather and fire behaviour played out with a stretching of fire literally from the Queensland border all the way through to the Victorian border along the Great Dividing Range."

He said the fire behaviour and fire spread well and truly exceeded the worst case scenario on a number of occasions.

"We saw fire behaviour at 2, 3 or 4 in the morning the likes of which you might normally expect at 2, 3 or 4 in the afternoon where traditional conditions are at their worst."

In NSW 50 local government areas were affected by the bushfires, which burnt 5.5 million hectares and destroyed 2476 houses, 284 facilities and 5559 outbuildings and led to 26 deaths.

"Throughout the season we saw an unprecedented toll for NSW when it came to damage, destruction, despair and tragedy," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

Senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said the length and extreme conditions experienced during the 2019-20 season saw resources in impacted states and territories stretched over a long and arduous bushfire season.

The states and territories affected by Australia's unprecedented 2019-20 bushfires all received help from interstate as well as about 900 international personnel, mainly from New Zealand, Canada and the US.

Ms Hogan-Doran said a very real consideration was that the coronavirus pandemic may be ongoing during the 2020-21 bushfire season and possibly even beyond that.

"This may well impact the assistance able to be provided by international and interstate deployments of personnel and assets," she said.