NSW, ACT chiefs to face bushfires inquiry

By AAP Newswire

The man who led NSW's response to its devastating bushfires and his successor will appear before the natural disasters royal commission to discuss what lessons have been learned from the 2019-2020 fire season.

Commissioners from all states and territories' emergency services agencies will give evidence at a Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements hearing over the next three days.

They will share their jurisdictions' experiences during Australia's unprecedented bushfires and be questioned about hypothetical future disasters, to show the lessons learned from 2019-2020 fire season.

Former NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, who now heads up the state's lead disaster management agency Resilience NSW, will appear before the inquiry on Wednesday.

Current RFS commissioner Rob Rogers and the state emergency operations controller, deputy police commissioner Gary Worboys, will also give evidence.

In NSW 50 local government areas were affected by the bushfires, which burnt 5.5 million hectares and destroyed 2476 houses, 284 facilities and 5559 outbuildings.

ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan and the ACT RFS acting chief officer Rohan Scott are also appearing on Wednesday.

The Orroral Valley bushfire burnt almost 88,000 hectares in the ACT, including more than 80 per cent of the Namadgi National Park.

