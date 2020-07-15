NT set to decide on NSW travel rules

The Northern Territory may continue to restrict travel from NSW amid the spike COVID-19 cases in Sydney.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles says an announcement is expected on Wednesday based on the latest advice from health officials.

The Territory is due to lift most border restrictions on Friday, dropping the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for anyone travelling to the region.

However, the requirement to self-isolate for two weeks will remain in force for anyone coming from a designated hotspot.

So far, only Victoria has been ruled a hotspot by the NT government.

Ms Fyles says officials are watching case numbers in NSW closely, particularly those involving community transmission.

She says any decisions on border restrictions will be based on putting the lives of Territorians first.

Ms Fyles has also urged anyone feeling unwell to take a coronavirus test.

More than 2200 tests were conducted in the Territory last week.

The NT currently has only two active infections and has had no community transmission since the start of the pandemic.