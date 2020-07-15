National

NT declares Sydney a virus hotspot

By AAP Newswire

NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles - AAP

The Northern Territory is keeping its border restrictions in place for people coming from Sydney amid concerns about a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the harbour city's southwest.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says the move follows a meeting of the Security and Emergency Management Committee on Wednesday.

"We will declare all local government areas in greater metropolitan Sydney as hotspot areas for the purposes of travel to the Northern Territory," Mr Gunner said.

"This means that from Friday, if there are any arrivals to the Territory from Sydney, or who have been in Sydney in the previous 14 days, they will be directed into mandatory supervised quarantine."

Similar arrangements are also in place for anyone travelling from Victoria with NT border restrictions for other regions to be lifted on Friday.

