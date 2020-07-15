NT declares Sydney a coronavirus hotspot

The Northern Territory is keeping its border restrictions in place for people coming from Sydney amid concerns about a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the harbour city's southwest.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says the move follows a meeting of the Security and Emergency Management Committee on Wednesday.

"We will declare all local government areas in greater metropolitan Sydney as hotspot areas for the purposes of travel to the Northern Territory," Mr Gunner said.

"This means that from Friday, if there are any arrivals to the Territory from Sydney, or who have been in Sydney in the previous 14 days, they will be directed into mandatory, supervised quarantine."

Similar arrangements are also in place for anyone travelling from Victoria with anyone arriving from those regions to face 14 days of quarantine at their own expense.

However, the NT will lift border restrictions for people from other states on Friday.

Mr Gunner said the Territory's decision was not just based on the current situations in Victroria and Sydney, but on how bad things could get.

"This situation in Sydney has the potential to get worse before it gets better and we need to assume that it will get worse," he said.

"To open our borders to Sydney right now, when we don't know the full extent of this cluster, would be a roll of the dice.

"And I don't gamble with the lives of Territorians."

The Territory will review its Sydney hotspot declaration in two weeks but Mr Gunner said he did not expect the restrictions to be in place for as long as those for Victoria.

So far, 34 coronavirus cases have linked to Sydney's Crossroads Hotel in Casula, at least 20 of them patrons.

Victoria has recorded 238 new cases on Wednesday and an additional death in the current outbreak.