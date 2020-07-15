National

Aged care inquiry to examine allied health

By AAP Newswire

The aged care royal commission is set to hear from providers of mental, oral and other allied health services at a series of hearings in Melbourne.

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety will resume on Wednesday after hearings were suspended in March due to coronavirus restrictions.

Witnesses including healthcare professionals, state and federal health representatives, aged care users and their families will give evidence over three days as the inquiry examines how access and delivery of services could be improved.

The royal commissioners will also scope possible advances to current funding models, training for aged care workers and incentives for healthcare professionals to provide better services to those receiving aged care at home.

The Melbourne hearings will be closed to the public but streamed live online as usual.

