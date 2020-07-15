National

Qld officials eye virus spike over border

By AAP Newswire

QLD BORDERS - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland is keeping a close eye on its southern neighbours where new cases of COVID-19 are springing up once again.

Outbreaks in Victoria and a cluster around The Crossroads Hotels in southwestern Sydney have authorities wary of a similar surge in Queensland now that borders have been reopened.

The state government will move to increase the penalty for anyone caught breaking the rules, with Deputy Premier Steven Miles saying fines between $1300 and $4003 are not enough of a deterrent.

"I hope that will demonstrate to the public just how serious we are about enforcing these measures," he said on Tuesday.

Legislation will be amended this week to introduce a sanction of up to six months in prison for people who flout the public health directions.

Latest articles

National

Fears for Syd surfer missing in big swell

Sydney police are looking for a surfer who appeared to get into difficulty in powerful conditions at an eastern suburbs beach.

AAP Newswire
National

More aged care staff could soon wear masks

Aged care staff across Melbourne have been ordered to wear surgical masks as coronavirus infection numbers rise and the direction could be applied more broadly.

AAP Newswire
National

Cases linked to NSW pub cluster hit 30

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to a hotel in Sydney’s southwest has reached 30, prompting tighter restrictions on pubs and hotels.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire