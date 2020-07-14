Defamation win for NSW lawyer’s neighbour

A Sydney lawyer has been ordered to pay her builder neighbour $300,000 in damages for defaming him in a national TV broadcast in which she accused him of putting "my family through hell".

Anthony Cosco sued Vanessa Hutley, who lived next door to him in Balmain in Sydney's inner west, over comments she made on the Nine Network's A Current Affair program in July 2016.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Monday, Justice Stephen Rothman found Ms Hutley defamed her neighbour by claiming he bullied her and her family, threatened her with physical harm and endangered their lives.

He said it was difficult to escape the inference that the ACA interview was done with "malice", to implement the repeated threats made by Ms Hutley to take Mr Cosco "through the ringer" and ruin him.

He rejected Ms Hutley's defamation defences including truth and found some of her interview comments were plainly false.

"This is a petty, neighbourhood squabble essentially caused by the arrogance and feeling of superiority of the defendant," the judge said.

The gentrification of the once working-class suburb of Balmain had led, inextricably, "to the development of elite homes for those who, by any ordinary standards, would be regarded as 'elite'," the judge said.

The bitter dispute began after Mr Cosco and his family bought the neighbouring house in 2013 and carried out constructions including a new fence.

One of his workers, Maurice Cornielje, testified that Ms Hutley would verbally abuse them, "telling us that we don't belong here, that we're foreigners because - maybe we're all a bit tan, but I was born in Balmain, lived in Balmain my whole life".

After some abuse as to leaving the country, he said he told her "you're acting like a bigot!" and she replied: "You can't even spell the word."

By the time of the ACA program, Mr Cosco had pleaded guilty to malicious damage for discharging a can of expanding builder's foam into Ms Hutley's kitchen exhaust.

But Justice Rothman found the overwhelming evidence was that Ms Hutley and her family engaged in a "tirade of abuse and threats" against Mr Cosco and the construction workers.

Before the broadcast Mr Cosco had "an exemplary reputation" - trustworthy; a good competent builder; an honest and reliable boss; a person for whom other workers wanted to work; he was well respected; well-liked; and popular.

But his reputation suffered dramatically after the broadcast, when he was shunned, embarrassed and avoided public events.

Ms Hutley was ordered to pay $300,000 in damages, plus interest and legal costs.