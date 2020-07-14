National

Jail over deadly crash in stolen Ferrari

By AAP Newswire

The Supreme Court in Perth (file image) - AAP

A drug-affected driver who crashed a stolen Ferrari in North Perth, engulfing the vehicle in flames and killing his passenger, has been sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison.

Philip Karel Nemec, 39, was high on methamphetamine when he sped away from police, then lost control and ploughed into a steel barrier, which ruptured the luxury sports car's fuel tank in May last year.

Nemec escaped with some burns but his 40-year-old female passenger, who cannot be named, was trapped inside and died, the WA Supreme Court heard on Tuesday.

He had stolen the car after walking past it outside a West Perth coffee shop and realising the keys were in the ignition, although he had to research on YouTube how to change the gears.

Nemec then drove to Hamersley to pick up the woman.

Justice Michael Corboy said Nemec, who did not have a driver's licence, was incapable of controlling the car given his level of intoxication.

"Predictably, but tragically, you lost control of the vehicle," Justice Corboy said.

The court heard the victim suffered from mental illness and her mother, who was also her carer, was haunted by the circumstances of her death.

The mother described her daughter as timid, gentle and intelligent, but said she lived a lonely life "filled with fear".

"She considers that it was vulnerability and loneliness that led her daughter into a dangerous situation with you on the day that her daughter was killed," Justice Corboy said.

He accepted that Nemec, who has a history of drug abuse and schizo-affective disorder, was remorseful, but said his driving was also dangerous and grossly negligent.

Nemec, who pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing the woman and stealing the vehicle, must serve at least eight-and-a-half years behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.

He will then be banned from driving for four years upon his release from prison.

