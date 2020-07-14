National

Shark documentary-maker mauled in Qld

By AAP Newswire

Tourists enjoy the waters of Fitzroy Island whilst snorkelling - AAP

A shark documentary-maker has been mauled by a shark while swimming at a resort island while enjoying a day off in far north Queensland.

The 29-year-old woman was bitten on the leg about midday on Tuesday at Fitzroy Island, near Cairns, Queensland Ambulance Services says.

"I still love sharks. Sharks are beautiful," the woman told reporters as she was wheeled into Cairns Hospital.

She remains at the hospital in a stable condition.

Doctors, who were guests at the Fitzroy Island Resort, applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before a rescue helicopter and paramedics arrived.

"She ended up with a possible fracture of the left ankle and some lacerations," paramedic Terry Cumming told reporters.

"She was in a little bit of pain but we managed to get that under control."

Mr Cumming said the woman had been swimming on a day off about 100 metres from a jetty when the shark attacked.

"She's great. She's in there smiling and very happy," Mr Cumming said.

Fitzroy Island Resort chief executive Glen Macdonald said the woman had been on a boat before the attack and emerged from the water saying she had been bitten.

"She was laughing with staff and when questioned said she did not know what had caused the injury," he said.

It is the third shark attack in recent weeks off Australia's east coast.

On Saturday a teenager died while surfing at Wilsons Headland at Wooli Beach, off northern NSW, in Australia's fifth fatal shark attack this year.

The previous weekend, a 36-year-old Sunshine Coast man died after being mauled while spearfishing off Queensland's Fraser Island.

Last month, Gold Coast surfer Rob Pedretti, 60, died after he was attacked at Salt Beach at South Kingscliff in northern NSW.

A shark also killed 23-year-old Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba in April off North West Island in the southern Great Barrier Reef.

Experienced diver Gary Johnson, 57, was killed by a shark near Cull Island in Esperance on Western Australia's south coast in January.

