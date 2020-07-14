National

SA looks for increase in COVID-19 tests

By AAP Newswire

South Australia is looking to ramp up testing for COVID-19 by 50 per cent to prevent a local resurgence of the virus and ensure quick detection of any spread from Victoria.

Testing rates in SA have stabilised at about 2000 each day with less usually conducted on weekends.

But SA Pathology boss Tom Dodd said it would be good if that rate could increase to as high as 3000.

"There's a real opportunity for everyone to do the right thing, right at this critical time," Dr Dodd said in an online forum.

"Obviously the situation in Victoria is serious and we want to make quite sure any case coming into South Australia we identify as early as possible.

SA's Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier has also called for more people to get tested, urging anyone with even the mildest of symptoms to be checked.

While the state opposition wants the government to allow people to attend at drive-through testing sites without a medical referral.

Opposition Health Spokesman Chris Picton said SA had slipped behind other states in terms of the number of tests conducted as a percentage of the population.

While Victoria had tested more than about nine per cent of its residents, SA has only reached about 4.2 per cent, Mr Picton said.

"We all want South Australia to have the highest testing rates possible," he said.

"We need to make getting a test as easy as possible so we can ensure as many people as possible get a test."

Based on figures from SA Health, South Australia has conducted 174,553 COVID-19 tests so far.

