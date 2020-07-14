Seizures gave Indigenous man ‘10/10 pain’

Tane Chatfield was in "10 out of 10 pain" after suffering multiple seizures on his last night in remand, an inquest into the death of the Indigenous man in NSW custody has heard.

The 22-year-old father died on September 22, 2017 after being held on remand at Tamworth Correctional Centre for two years.

Mr Chatfield was taken to Tamworth Base Hospital about 11pm on September 19 and on three separate occasions requested and received Panadol and Endone, according to officers who guarded him overnight.

Correctional officer Harrison Fittler on Tuesday told the inquest, headed by deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame, that Mr Chatfield "curled himself into a ball" and complained of body aches sometime between 1.30am and 2am on September 20.

"He (Chatfield) mentioned body aches and pains and described them as a '10 out of 10 pain'," said Mr Fittler, who was at the foot of the Kamilaroi Gumbaynggirr Wakka Wakka man's bed.

The correctional officer also recalled speaking to Mr Chatfield about his family, his hope for acquittal in court and how he was "quite keen to get back out to spend time with (his) partner and son".

Mr Fittler said Mr Chatfield was unhappy about being discharged from hospital after daybreak due to lingering pain but appeared "calm and relaxed" upon his return to the prison.

"From what I could see he wasn't disoriented or showing any signs of concern," Mr Fittler said.

Another correctional officer who guarded Mr Chatfield that morning, Justin Cromie, also recalled the Indigenous man asking for painkillers while in hospital.

The inquest on Monday heard Mr Chatfield on September 19 had multiple seizures and expressed distress at his separation from cellmate Darren Brian Cutmore.

In an opening statement made on Monday by counsel assisting Tracey Stevens, the inquest heard Mr Chatfield on September 19 "knocked up" on his call button and informed Corrective Services officers he felt unwell.

The man who replaced Cutmore as Mr Chatfield's cellmate, Barry Evans, later "knocked up" again and told officers he saw the Armidale man having a fit.

On the morning of September 20, after Mr Chatfield's return from hospital, correctional officers performed a "let go" of inmates but Ms Stevens said Mr Chatfield remained secured in his cell.

Brendon O'Leary, an inmate "sweeper" who is yet to give evidence at the inquest, then called for officers after looking into Mr Chatfield's cell.

Ms Stevens said corrective service officers found Mr Chatfield hanging in his cell before starting resuscitation and calling for an ambulance.

He was taken to Tamworth hospital's intensive care unit but died two days later.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636