Vic first judge-only trial set for verdict

Victoria's first judge-alone trial for two accused cannabis growers has finished with a verdict due at the end of the week.

Phong Troung and co-accused Thi Bui are accused of growing cannabis at a Truganina warehouse in October 2018.

The verdict is expected to be handed down on Friday by Victorian County Court judge Liz Gaynor.

A raid at the property in the western suburbs uncovered 1047 plants, weighing more than 400kg.

Bui, 46, claimed she had no idea the plants were cannabis.

"It's growing plants, I don't know what they are," she told police in her record of interview.

Her co-accused Troung, 56, claims he didn't intend to cultivate a large commercial quantity of the drug, but admits cultivating a commercial quantity.

Bui and Troung are the first to use the emergency legislation allowing judge-only trials because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The accused must apply to have their case heard without a jury and a judge must find it would be in the best interest to do so.

But the judge-only trials are a temporary measure and due to expire in October, because of a sunset clause included in the omnibus legislation.