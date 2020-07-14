National

War memorial under threat: former director

By AAP Newswire

The Australian War Memorial, Canberra. - AAP

Plans to expand the Australian War Memorial threatens its status as a tribute to those who died in battle, a former site director fears.

Brendon Kelson was director of the war memorial in the 1990s and is staunchly against the government's $500 million expansion plan.

Mr Kelson says the plan - which centres on large objects primarily used in the Middle East - serves no commemorative purpose.

"The Australian War Memorial is a poignant tribute to those who died on, or as a result of, active service in the nation's wars," he told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

"It is an institution dedicated to their commemoration and a place to pause and reflect on costs of war, a national icon, unique among the world's great monuments.

"That is now under threat."

Mr Kelson says the large objects - such as helicopters and aircraft - would be more fitting for a military museum.

"Those advocating this monumental shift away from the memorial's historical objectives demonstrate a painfully poor understanding of what the memorial stands for and its place in our history."

Mr Kelson says it would cost nine times less to house the objects at the war memorial's storage site, less than 10 kilometres away.

A parliamentary committee is receiving public feedback on the proposed expansion, first flagged in 2018.

The committee also heard from the Heritage Guardians, who said the proposal risked the war memorial's heritage status.

They said the development plans were untransparent, corner-cutting, and dismissed the argument displaying war machines has therapeutic benefits as snake oil.

